Police, community members push for cooperation to address crime

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After a hiatus due to covid-19, local law enforcement resumed conducting joint enforcement operations.

Several departments of law enforcement teamed up to address crime in the city and make arrests.

The operation, which takes months to plan, comes as St. Joseph is seeing an uptick in gun violence. Over the past month, St. Joseph has seen a rash of shootings, one of which took the life of a two year old girl.



"We would like to catch [offenders] before these kinds of tragedies happen," Eric Protzman, Commander St. Joseph Police Department said.

Police said these kinds of operations have proven in the past to be effective, but they also said deterring crime takes more than just them.

"Members of the community as a whole need to come together and say we're not going to tolerate this," Protzman said.

Community leaders say they’re happy to see something being done about crime, they say the operation is a start.

"It's another source to track some of these people down and get them off the street," Teressa Parks, United we Stand St. Joseph said.

Police say with everyone’s help, they can restore peace to St. Joseph neighborhoods.

"That's what our goal is," Protzman said.

As a result of the operation 19 arrests were made, and they were also able to recover two firearms. The joint enforcement effort consisted of police departments from St. Joseph, Elwood and Country Club, as well as the Andrew County Sheriff's Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Buchanan County Drug Task Force.