Police continue search for suspect involved in Monday's shooting in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police continue to search for a suspect believed to have been involved in a shooting in St. Joseph Monday afternoon.

At around 1:00 p.m. Monday, police received a call of a possible shooting on the 1500 block of Felix St. in St. Joseph. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male who had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

After obtaining a search warrant, the tactical unit with the police department made entry into a home located at 1517 Felix St. and were unable to find the suspect.

"Just the one suspect is all we are looking for," Commander Eric Protzman with the St. Joseph Police Department said. "We know exactly who it is so it's just going to take us time to locate him and get that person into custody."

Protzman says the suspect resides at the home police were searching.

Once the suspect is taken into custody, a case will be presented to the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the police department at 816-238-TIPS.