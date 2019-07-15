Police continue to investigate 23rd Street homicide; GoFundMe started for the 21-year-old killed

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One week after a 21-year-old St. Joseph man was killed, his friends are asking for help with his funeral expenses.

Jaiden Drimmel was killed Thursday in St. Joseph on the 800 block of S. 23rd Street. The St. Joseph Police Department confirms a 20-year-old suspect is in custody in connection to his death.

It is unclear exactly how Drimmel was killed. Monday afternoon police also said they had located a person of interest, Danielle Lee (Black) Dakon, in the homicide investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Drimmel’s friends bury him next to his mother.

Two people helping with the fundraiser are Drimmel’s friend Alexandra Adams and her mom Kinnina. The Adams family says Drimmel has limited family members in the area and as much as his friends would like to pay for a proper funeral, they can’t do it alone.

“His mother has passed,” Kinnina Adams said. “His father cannot afford a funeral. He’s on disability and on a limited income. I’m just trying to ask the community may be to contribute a small amount because we really don’t want to have a cremation.”

Instead of cremation, Drimmel’s friends would lie to bury him next to his mom. According to the Adams women, the 21-year-old was calling for his mom when he died.

“He deserves a proper burial and be buried next to his mother because I do know as a fact that as he stumbled out of that house and was hollering for 911, he was also calling for his mother,” Kinnina Adams said.

The GoFundMe was created in hopes of paying for Drimmel to be laid to rest in a place where he doesn’t have to be alone.

“He never wanted to be alone and he had to die like that and he shouldn’t,” Alexandra Adams said. “He deserves a funeral. He deserves to be with his mom.”