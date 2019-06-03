Police department looking to identify two subjects involved in hit-and-run

Photo Gallery 3 Images
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects that were involved in hit-and-run last week.
The police department says that images show the vehicle that was driven by the two subjects that should have minor damage on the passenger side. The vehicle appears to be an older Dodge Dakota.
Anyone with information about the identity of the people should contact Brian McClintick at 816-271-5359 or email him at bmcclintick@stjoemo.org.
