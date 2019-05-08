Clear
Police department receives $500 for high school driving program from Diversicare

The St. Joseph Police Department accepted a check Wednesday afternoon from Diversicare, a healthcare and rehabilitation center in St. Joseph.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 3:15 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department accepted a check Wednesday afternoon from Diversicare, a healthcare and rehabilitation center in St. Joseph.

The $500 donation will be going towards the police department's I'm A Safe Driver program, which aims at making area high school students better drivers.

"Just another great way the community shows their support for us and we always appreciate that," Chris McBane, the department's traffic supervisor said. "And [we] enjoy having that interaction and partnership with the different community members." 

Staff from Diversicare say the donation is part of the company's new program that strives to change lives and impact local neighborhoods. The donation also serving as a thank you to the department for its role in helping the community.

"This is a way of giving back to them," Courtney Hale, the regional marketing director for Diversicare said. "Telling them thank you for all of their hard work with the community, with our staff and our residents."

Diversicare operates three locations in St. Joseph.

