Police department to hold 2nd annual Junior Police Academy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department will be holding its 2nd annual Junior Police Academy in July and hopes the academy will spark an interest for children in starting a career in law enforcement.

The event takes place July 15-19 from 8 a.m. until noon. Kids aged 12-14 are eligible to apply.

The academy is designed to be a fun way for kids to learn about what police officers do. The academy gives the police department a chance to open its doors to show the participants how the it operates and what tools are used to investigate and solve crimes.

Some of the activities that will take place include processing and collecting evidence, a K9 demo, a traffic division demo, and several guest speakers from inside the police department.

The academy is held at 501 Faraon St. and is free. To apply, fill out an application on the city website, which can be found by clicking here. An application can also be found in the police department's lobby.

All applications need to be returned to the department by June 1. A total of 24 spots are available.