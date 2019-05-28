Clear

Police department to hold 2nd annual Junior Police Academy

The St. Joseph Police Department will be holding its 2nd annual Junior Police Academy in July and hopes the academy will spark an interest for children in starting a career in law enforcement.

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:23 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department will be holding its 2nd annual Junior Police Academy in July and hopes the academy will spark an interest for children in starting a career in law enforcement.

The event takes place July 15-19 from 8 a.m. until noon. Kids aged 12-14 are eligible to apply.

The academy is designed to be a fun way for kids to learn about what police officers do. The academy gives the police department a chance to open its doors to show the participants how the it operates and what tools are used to investigate and solve crimes.

Some of the activities that will take place include processing and collecting evidence, a K9 demo, a traffic division demo, and several guest speakers from inside the police department.

The academy is held at 501 Faraon St. and is free. To apply, fill out an application on the city website, which can be found by clicking here. An application can also be found in the police department's lobby.

All applications need to be returned to the department by June 1. A total of 24 spots are available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events