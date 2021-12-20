Police, fire pressure city council to keep promise of pay hikes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council will vote on an emergency resolution on Tuesday that would include pay increases for all staff for 2022 if approved.

However, dozens of St. Joseph police and fire personnel were in the gallery of a special St. Joseph city council meeting Monday afternoon, fearful the council wouldn't keep its promise of a 6 1/2 percent pay increase for police and fire personnel.

In fact, the council was about to move forward with a recommendation for 2-2 1/2 percent cost-of-living adjustments for all employees when they began to speak up.

"They are beaten down, they are exhausted," said Brad Kerns, president of the local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, referring to the current morale of officers. Kerns cited low pay and low staffing as big reasons many are leaving the department.

"We've got officers that are going to other agencies. We've actually lost a lot that have gone to regular civilian jobs," Kerns said.

Several pointed to a recent pay increase for employees at the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, where deputies there are now are paid $49,000 per year, $7,000 more than an SJPD officer.

Kerns said SJPD currently has almost 20 open positions that can't be filled.

That is part of why two years ago city staff and the F.O.P. agreed on 6 1/2 percent pay increases for staff for 2020 and 2021 to try and make their pay more competitive. Last year's increase was 5 1/2 percent due to covid.

However, city staff told the council that there was not enough money on-hand to make everyone happy.

An expanded plan for two percent raises for all city employees and extra boosts for fire and police would cost more than $1.7 million. However, city manager Brian Carter showed that there was less than $1 million currently available for the pay increases. He said to spend any more, there would need to be either cost cutting or revenue generating measures added to next year's 2022-23 fiscal budget.

A majority of council members approved of that plan.

"When you're dealing with $150 million just on the city's operation.you can find ways to cut a few corners," said council member Spanky O'Dell. "We made a promise and we need to uphold that."

An informal vote to move forward with the plan was 5-2 in favor, with members P.J. Kovac and Madison Davis voting against, both saying they didn't want to commit spending money that the city doesn't have.

For the emergency resolution to pass on Tuesday, it will need a 2/3 'yes' vote. Council members Bryan Myers and Gary Roach were not at the meeting Monday.

Firefighters Local 77 president Jimmy Williams said he's been frustrated by how discussion on the pay increases had been delayed for so long, but added he is cautiously optimistic.

"They have kind of pushed it down the road. There's always been something else that they found to use the money for. It's a big win for us tonight. Hopefully they'll get that through tomorrow night."

The council is scheduled to vote on the emergency resolution Tuesday night at 7 p.m.