Police give all clear after reported bomb threat at Altec Industries

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is giving the all clear after a bomb threat was reported to Altec Industries off of S. Riverside Road in St. Joseph Friday morning.

According to police, staff from Altec Industries received two calls from an unknown subject stating there was a bomb on the property. The call was reported to be very vague.

Multiple officers responded to the facility Friday morning shortly before 7:00 a.m. and conducted a search. Nothing was located.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and the Detective Division is investigating.