Police give all clear after reported bomb threat at Altec Industries

The St. Joseph Police Department is giving the all clear after a bomb threat was reported to Altec Industries off of S. Riverside Road in St. Joseph Friday morning.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 12:34 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to police, staff from Altec Industries received two calls from an unknown subject stating there was a bomb on the property. The call was reported to be very vague.

Multiple officers responded to the facility Friday morning shortly before 7:00 a.m. and conducted a search. Nothing was located.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and the Detective Division is investigating.

Active weather is back in the forecast as we head into the weekend with the chance for heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday.
