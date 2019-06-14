Police helicopter operation leads to 98 stops, 17 arrests

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several law enforcement agencies carried out a special operation that led to 98 traffic stops and 17 arrests.

The operation involved a law enforcement helicopter and 40 officers from the St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, and ATF.

Officers made 98 traffic stops that lead to 67 tickets issued and 17 arrests. The arrests resulted in various charges including state and city warrants, and traffic and drug investigations. One firearm was also seized.