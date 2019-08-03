Clear

Police identify person killed in Friday's two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 8:25 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2019 8:26 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police have identified the person who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph Friday on South 6th Street.

According to Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department, 68-year-old James Spillman was killed after the two-vehicle crash on S. 6th St. Friday afternoon.

The crash happened Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of S. 6th St. and Oak St.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Overnight, expect a few clouds and some patchy fog to develop towards morning. You may want to allow some extra time for any early plans Sunday morning. Temperatures are going to drop down into the low to mid 60s.
