Police identify person killed in Friday's two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police have identified the person who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph Friday on South 6th Street.
According to Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department, 68-year-old James Spillman was killed after the two-vehicle crash on S. 6th St. Friday afternoon.
The crash happened Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of S. 6th St. and Oak St.
RELATED STORY: UPDATE: 1 person dead, at least 4 others injured in crash on South 6th Street
No additional information has been released at this time.
