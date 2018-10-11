Clear

Police identify victim found shot in backyard

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 11:38 AM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 11:42 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have identified the man found shot in the backyard of a home.

Police said 28-year-old Clifford York died from a gunshot wound.

No other details have been released surrounding the circumstances of the shooting. Police said an autopsy is being performed.

Officers responded to the home at 921 N. 13th Street just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday after an area resident discovered York's body.

No arrests have been made.


