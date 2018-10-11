Police identify victim found shot in backyard

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have identified the man found shot in the backyard of a home.

Police said 28-year-old Clifford York died from a gunshot wound.

No other details have been released surrounding the circumstances of the shooting. Police said an autopsy is being performed.

Officers responded to the home at 921 N. 13th Street just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday after an area resident discovered York's body.

No arrests have been made.