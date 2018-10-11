(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have identified the man found shot in the backyard of a home.
Police said 28-year-old Clifford York died from a gunshot wound.
No other details have been released surrounding the circumstances of the shooting. Police said an autopsy is being performed.
Officers responded to the home at 921 N. 13th Street just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday after an area resident discovered York's body.
No arrests have been made.
Related Content
- Police identify victim found shot in backyard
- Police investigating body found in backyard of home
- Police Identify Victim in Fatal House Fire
- Police Identify Victim in Fatal I-229 Crash
- Police identify victim in deadly shooting
- Man found dead in backyard died of gunshot
- Police Identify Victim in Deadly Shooting on Lafayette Street
- Police Identify Victim Killed in Head-On Collision
- "Don't put your trash in my backyard"
- Victim Identified in Deadly Ultralight Crash
Scroll for more content...