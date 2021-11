(ST. JOSEPH, Mo. ) The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the man who was killed in a shooting Friday night.

According to police, 28-year-old Fredie Allen was the victim of a shooting that took place Friday, just before 5:00 p.m. near the intersection of North 23rd and Union Street.

Police said that a person of interest, a male in his 20's, was taken into custody on Friday.