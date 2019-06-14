Police identify victim in Wednesday night's fatal stabbing

Clear
The St. Joseph Police Department has confirmed the victim in Wednesday night's fatal stabbing as 39-year-old Khayree A. Darton.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 9:35 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has confirmed the victim in Wednesday night's fatal stabbing as 39-year-old Khayree A. Darton.

Darton was killed in a stabbing that happened on Wednesday in the area of the intersection of S. 26th St. and Mitchell Avenue.

After the incident took place, the police department launched a homicide investigation, which is continuing.

The police department has not confirmed the identity of the suspect in the case but say it is a 39-year-old man.

