Police identify victim in Wednesday night's fatal stabbing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has confirmed the victim in Wednesday night's fatal stabbing as 39-year-old Khayree A. Darton.
Darton was killed in a stabbing that happened on Wednesday in the area of the intersection of S. 26th St. and Mitchell Avenue.
After the incident took place, the police department launched a homicide investigation, which is continuing.
The police department has not confirmed the identity of the suspect in the case but say it is a 39-year-old man.
