(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have identified the victim in Thursday afternoon's fatal crash on the Belt Highway as 23-year-old Jessica Smith.

Police said Smith was heading south on the Belt Highway around 3:30 p.m. when she crossed the median and hit a light pole. Her vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top at the intersection of N. Belt Highway and Beck Road.

Police are still investigating the cause of the single-vehicle accident. No one else was hurt.