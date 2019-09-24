Clear

Police identify woman who died in Monday night crash

The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the person who was killed in a single vehicle crash Monday night as a 36-year-old woman.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 1:26 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the person who was killed in a single vehicle crash Monday night as a 36-year-old woman.

According to Captain Jeff Wilson with the police department, Danielle M. Grable was killed in the crash.

RELATED STORY: Police: One dead after car strikes tree on Lovers Lane

Police say a 42-year-old man was the driver of the vehicle but did not release his name.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Police did not release information on what led to the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 87°
A cold front will move through the area late Tuesday bringing the threat for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. Much of the day, however, will be dry with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs are going to be in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events