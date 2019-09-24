Police identify woman who died in Monday night crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the person who was killed in a single vehicle crash Monday night as a 36-year-old woman.

According to Captain Jeff Wilson with the police department, Danielle M. Grable was killed in the crash.

Police say a 42-year-old man was the driver of the vehicle but did not release his name.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Police did not release information on what led to the crash.