UPDATE: Standoff with police ends, one in custody

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 27-year old man was taken into custody after a five hour standoff with police.
According to St. Joseph Police, the suspect was taken into custody following an attempted burglary. The suspect is believed to have been responsible for several burglaries in the area.
The standoff ended around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
The man barricaded himself a home near the intersection of S. 29th and Angelique.
Officers responded to the scene shortly before 7:00 a.m.
