Clear

UPDATE: Standoff with police ends, one in custody

A 27-year old man was taken into custody after a five hour standoff with police.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 10:18 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 11:18 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 27-year old man was taken into custody after a five hour standoff with police.

According to St. Joseph Police, the suspect was taken into custody following an attempted burglary. The suspect is believed to have been responsible for several burglaries in the area.

The standoff ended around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

The man barricaded himself a home near the intersection of S. 29th and Angelique.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 7:00 a.m. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Thursday morning ahead of our next cold front that will be pushing through today. Temperatures are above freezing this morning in the upper 30s. Highs will be chilly and below average in the upper 30s throughout the day as the north winds kick up behind the front, gusting 25-30 mph at times. Rain/drizzle chances are possible as well throughout the day in for us here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events