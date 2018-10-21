Police investigate after man shows up at hospital with gun shot wound

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after a man showed up to Mosaic Life Care with a gun shot wound Saturday night.
The St. Joseph Police Department said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday near Olive St. and 22nd St.
The victim told authorities he was walking down the street when he felt a pain in the back of his shoulder. He said he reached up to see what was wrong and that when he realized he was bleeding.
The victim told police he didn't hear gun shots and did not see who fired the bullet that hit him.
Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call 816-238-TIPS.
