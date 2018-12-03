Police investigate body found in a shed on Gideon Lane

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A death investigation is underway in St. Joseph after a body was found in a shed on the southside Sunday night.

The St. Joseph Police said they responded to reports of a body found outside a home on the 100 block of Gideon Lane. Police said they found a man's body inside a shed with a gas generator running.

After investigating, SJPD said they believe the man died by accident of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Neighbors told KQ2, the man had been running his generator around the clock and it was something they were worried about.

Police said they will release more information after next of kin has been notified.