Police investigate body found in a shed on Gideon Lane

A death investigation is underway in St. Joseph after a body was found in a shed on the southside Sunday.

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 11:09 PM
Posted By: KQ2 Staff

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A death investigation is underway in St. Joseph after a body was found in a shed on the southside Sunday night.

The St. Joseph Police said they responded to reports of a body found outside a home on the 100 block of Gideon Lane. Police said they found a man's body inside a shed with a gas generator running.

After investigating, SJPD said they believe the man died by accident of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Neighbors told KQ2, the man had been running his generator around the clock and it was something they were worried about.

Police said they will release more information after next of kin has been notified.

Overnight, scattered light snow showers will continue up until about midnight before we dry things out. Accumulations will be less than an inch. Lows will be in the 20s. For Monday, we stay cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
