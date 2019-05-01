Police investigate car to car shots fired

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are investigating reports of shots fired early Wednesday morning. It happened in the area of North 11th and Highly Street.
Police report that a car shot at another car shortly after midnight.
According to SJPD, no one is hurt, no one is in custody at this time, and they are continuing to investigate.
