Police investigate woman's death at St. Joseph shelter

The YWCA of St. Joseph confirmed a woman staying at the shelter died Wednesday morning.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The YWCA of St. Joseph confirmed a woman staying at the shelter died Wednesday morning.

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating the cause of a 56-year-old woman’s death. She was staying at the YWCA shelter in downtown.

Tammy Killin, the organization’s chief executive officer, released a statement Wednesday evening.

“The YWCA is confirming the death of one of our residents, this morning of April 11, 2019. This has been a tragic event and our prayers go out to the family of the deceased. The YWCA is fully cooperating with the St. Joseph Police Department. We appreciate our First Responders and EMS, staff and SJPD for all of their support in this tragic time."

No more information has been released.

