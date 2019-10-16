Police investigate van stopping children near Carden Park Elementary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating reports of an attempted kidnapping near Carden Park Elementary School.

Carden Park parents called the police Tuesday, explaining their children had been stopped by individuals in a white van offering gifts on their way home from school.

Brian Blackmon’s 7-year-old step-daughter was one of the children walking home from the elementary school.

"My grandson actually ran and told his mom, she hurried up and got over there before they actually took my granddaughter," said Blackmon.

Blackmon said his step-daughter was already in the van when they returned, but the individuals threw her out, reportedly calling her a cry baby.

The 7-year-old described the van as a white one with only a front windshield and two back windows.

St. Joseph Police said they quickly tracked down the driver and a juvenile. The juvenile was reportedly the one who spoke with the children.

“I can confirm that this is an isolated incident and that we don't feel that there is any danger to any of the other schools or even Carden Park at this point in time," said St. Joseph Police Captain Jeff Wilson.

Authorities said they are interviewing witnesses and that they have arrested the juvenile on unrelated charges.

St. Joseph School District issued a statement Wednesday morning about the incident.

“We sent a message out this morning to Carden Park parents that we are aware of the incident, that we were in communication with the police department,” said Dr. Robert Sigrist, St. Joseph School District Director of Student Services.

Extra officers were at Carden Park Elementary on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department.