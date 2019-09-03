Clear

Police investigating Labor Day stabbing

One person was arrested after a 27-year-old man was found with an apparent puncture wound to the head.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Labor Day.

Police were called out to the area of 7th and Francis around 6:15 p.m. Monday to investigate a fight.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a puncture wound to the head.

Police said the victim was stabbed by a 52-year-old man during a fight.

The suspect ran but was later arrested by police a short distance away.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

No names have been released.

Warmer temperatures will be the main weather story heading through Tuesday. Expect highs to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s and with high humidity, it will feel hot out there. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day as well. Those southwest winds will pick up as well, gusting 20-25 mph.
