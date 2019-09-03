Police investigating Labor Day stabbing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Labor Day.

Police were called out to the area of 7th and Francis around 6:15 p.m. Monday to investigate a fight.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a puncture wound to the head.

Police said the victim was stabbed by a 52-year-old man during a fight.

The suspect ran but was later arrested by police a short distance away.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

No names have been released.