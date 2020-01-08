Clear

Police investigating after Southside stabbing

Police responded to the scene just before 8 p.m.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 10:49 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed outside a home Wednesday night. 

Crews were dispatched to a house in the 100 block of Wilber Ln. just west of King Hill Ave. shortly before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 35-year-old woman with a stab wound.  The woman was transported to Mosaic Life Care, the injury was described as non-life threatening. 

According to police the woman stated she was stabbed by a male subject. Police had no suspect information to release at this time. 

Stay with KQ2 for more updates on this story as it develops. 

