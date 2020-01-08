Police investigating after Southside stabbing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed outside a home Wednesday night.

Crews were dispatched to a house in the 100 block of Wilber Ln. just west of King Hill Ave. shortly before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 35-year-old woman with a stab wound. The woman was transported to Mosaic Life Care, the injury was described as non-life threatening.

According to police the woman stated she was stabbed by a male subject. Police had no suspect information to release at this time.

