Stray bullet hits home with family inside

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph police are investigating after shots were fired into a house Monday afternoon. Police responded to the 1500 block of Savannah Ave. on a shots fired call around 12:30 p.m.

Officers told KQ2 they heard multiple shots in the area and discovered a home had been hit. According to police, a family was home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

