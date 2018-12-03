Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stray bullet hits home with family inside

SJPD says 1 house was hit with at least one bullet

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 2:37 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph police are investigating after shots were fired into a house Monday afternoon. Police responded to the 1500 block of Savannah Ave. on a shots fired call around 12:30 p.m.

Officers told KQ2 they heard multiple shots in the area and discovered a home had been hit. According to police, a family was home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Stay with KQ2 for more updates on this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Cloudy skies and cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri on Monday. A few snow flurries moved into the area on Monday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events