Police investigating after overnight shooting

Police investigating after they say a home was hit with at least five bullets Wednesday night.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 2:01 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after an overnight shooting near S 28th and Patee St. Wednesday night.
Police responded to a home in the 2800 block of Patee St. around 11:00 after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area.

SJPD said the home was hit with at least five bullets, and it's possible the shots came from a passing vehicle.

Police did not have a vehicle description to pass along.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Very nice and warmer weather is on the way beginning Thursday. Sunshine is back in the forecast and with southerly winds, temperatures will go back to near and even above average by Thursday afternoon. Highs are going to be the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
