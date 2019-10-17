(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after an overnight shooting near S 28th and Patee St. Wednesday night.
Police responded to a home in the 2800 block of Patee St. around 11:00 after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area.
SJPD said the home was hit with at least five bullets, and it's possible the shots came from a passing vehicle.
Police did not have a vehicle description to pass along.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Stay with KQ2 News for more updates on this story.
Related Content
- Police investigating after overnight shooting
- SJPD investigating overnight shooting
- St. Joseph Police investigate overnight shooting
- Police continue to investigate shooting, suspicious death
- Police investigate shooting on Washington Street
- Overnight Shooting Sends One to the Hospital
- Overnight shooting sends one man to hospital
- Overnight shooting sends one to the hospital
- SJPD investigating shooting incident
- Police stop 77 cars in overnight operation
Scroll for more content...