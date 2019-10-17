Police investigating after overnight shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after an overnight shooting near S 28th and Patee St. Wednesday night.

Police responded to a home in the 2800 block of Patee St. around 11:00 after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area.

SJPD said the home was hit with at least five bullets, and it's possible the shots came from a passing vehicle.

Police did not have a vehicle description to pass along.

No one was injured in the shooting.

