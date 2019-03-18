Police investigating bank robbery at N. Shoppes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating a bank robbery Monday afternoon at the N. Shoppes in St. Joseph.

Police were on the scene at the Citizens Bank & Trust at 5305 N. Belt Highway.

Police said the suspect walked into the bank around 3:15 p.m. Monday and demanded money.

The suspect was described as wearing a blue coat and red St. Louis Cardinals hat.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 238-TIPS.