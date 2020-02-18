Police investigating body found in Buchanan County

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Police are investigating a body found in rural Buchanan County.
The body was discovered near the 900 block of Vincent Road, just west of Faucett near 371 Highway.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said the body is a white female, between 40 and 55 years old.
A Department of Transportation worker found the body inside the duffel bag in a ditch mid-day Tuesday.
Stay with KQ2 as this story develops.
