Police investigating body found in backyard of home

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 1:49 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 4:24 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating a body found in the backyard of a home.

The body was discovered by an area resident at 921 N. 13th Street around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

No other information has been released including the name of the victim.

The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Cloudy skies will stay with us until Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for highs.
