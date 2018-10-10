Police investigating body found in backyard of home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating a body found in the backyard of a home.
The body was discovered by an area resident at 921 N. 13th Street around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers on scene said the death is suspicious and have not ruled out foul play.
No other information has been released including the name of the victim.
