Police investigating shooting on Washington Street

Police are investigating a potential shooting on Washington Street in St. Joseph Thursday night.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating a potential shooting on Washington Street in St. Joseph Thursday night.

The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed it has officers working the scene but no other information has been provided.

We will continue to update this story.

We had mostly sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures warmed up into the mid to upper 40's. More warm air is on the way as we could see highs in the mid 50's.
