(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating a potential shooting on Washington Street in St. Joseph Thursday night.
The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed it has officers working the scene but no other information has been provided.
We will continue to update this story.
Related Content
- Police investigating shooting on Washington Street
- Police continue to investigate shooting, suspicious death
- SJPD investigating shooting incident
- Police Identify Victim in Deadly Shooting on Lafayette Street
- Police Investigating Rollover Accident
- Highland police investigating deaths
- Vigil held for Henry Street shooting victims
- Police investigate 2 separate shootings in St. Joseph
- St. Joseph police investigate shooting at East Hills Mall
- Police Investigate Hit and Run
Scroll for more content...