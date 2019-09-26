Police investigating threat made at Altec Industries

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating another threat reported at Altec Industries.
According to police, vague threats by an anonymous person were made around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night that an unknown subject would begin shooting at the facility.
Police say they have met with employees and are still actively investigating the threat.
