Police investigating threat made at Altec Industries

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating another threat reported at Altec Industries.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 5:18 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating another threat reported at Altec Industries.

According to police, vague threats by an anonymous person were made around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night that an unknown subject would begin shooting at the facility.

Police say they have met with employees and are still actively investigating the threat.

