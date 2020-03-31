Police investigating two vehicle fires that occurred Monday

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) The unidentified man was riding his motorcycle on I-229 just before the Highland exit when his bike suddenly caught on fire.
The man was severely burned and had to be flown via helicopter to the hospital. The incident is still under investigation.
Another vehicle fire happened at the intersection of Frederick and Noyes.
Police say they noticed a vehicle without license plates but before they could attempt to make a traffic stop, the car burst into flames.
The driver fled the scene on foot, police are still investigating.
