Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police investigating two vehicle fires that occurred Monday

The driver of a motorcycle was taken to the hospital by helicopter after his bike caught on fire.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 7:59 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) The unidentified man was riding his motorcycle on I-229 just before the Highland exit when his bike suddenly caught on fire. 

The man was severely burned and had to be flown via helicopter to the hospital. The incident is still under investigation.

Another vehicle fire happened at the intersection of Frederick and Noyes. 

Police say they noticed a vehicle without license plates but before they could attempt to make a traffic stop, the car burst into flames.

The driver fled the scene on foot, police are still investigating. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s we saw a few more clouds start to move into the area on Monday afternoon and night. A storm system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories