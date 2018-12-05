POLICE ISSUE CORRECTION: No positive ID for Gideon Lane death

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police have withdrawn their earlier identification of the body found in a shed on the south-side from Sunday night.

The St. Joseph Police Department identified the man as Bobby Gene Cunningham Jr., 54, Wednesday afternoon. After KQ2 viewers reported it was a misidentification, we followed up with the police.

SJPD Capt. Jeff Wilson corrected the information Wednesday night and withdrew the earlier identification. He said police do not have a positive identification for the man discovered outside a home on Gideon Lane. However the sister of a 50-year-old man named Lonza Eugene Cunningham, called KQ2 and said it was her brother who passed away Sunday.

She said the only correct information in the police's identification, was that the results of the toxicology report were not complete.

Over the weekend, police officers said they found a man's body inside a shed with a gas generator running. After investigating, SJPD said they believed the man died of carbon monoxide poisoning and that it was accidental.

Capt. Wilson said a Bobby Gene Cunningham Jr., called SJPD Wednesday and said he was alive and not dead. Wilson said police were working to find out where the identification error occurred.

We will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

