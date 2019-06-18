Police issue missing person alert for 81-year-old St. Joseph man

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department issued a missing person alert for 81-year-old Frank Cook Tuesday afternoon.

SJPD received a call from one of Cook's family members around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Cook is a white male, 5 foot 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has white hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a brown and white shirt, blue jeans and dark tennis shoes.

Cook went missing at about 11 a.m. Tuesday near 2000 Village drive and his family says he has dementia.

If you have any information call the TIPS Hotline at 816-238-TIPS.