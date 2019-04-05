Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public to help identify the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run on Thursday.

According to police, the hit-and-run took place between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday near S. 6th St. and Messanie St.

The van pictured has temporary plates from Nebraska.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department's Traffic Unit at 816-271-4882 or contact the TIPS hotline at 816-238-TIPS.