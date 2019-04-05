Clear

Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run

The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public to help identify the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run on Thursday.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 3:24 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 3:28 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public to help identify the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run on Thursday.

According to police, the hit-and-run took place between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday near S. 6th St. and Messanie St. 

The van pictured has temporary plates from Nebraska.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department's Traffic Unit at 816-271-4882 or contact the TIPS hotline at 816-238-TIPS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Highs by Saturday will be in the lower 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear some rumbles of thunder on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events