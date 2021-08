(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of N Belt Hwy and Faraon St. Saturday evening.

Police said three vehicles were involved, they said a vehicle going south on the Belt Hwy struck two others.

One of the vehicles struck in the accident rolled over.

Police said a number of subjects fled the scene of the accident, a description was not made available.

No one was hurt in the crash.