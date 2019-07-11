Police looking for suspects in fatal stabbing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are looking for multiple suspects in a fatal stabbing that happened in midtown St. Joseph.

The stabbing occurred at 831 South 23rd Street around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities identified the victim of the stabbing as a white-male in his 20s.

Police say a vehicle left the area around the time of the incident, but it is unknown whether the vehicle is connected to the stabbing.

Neighbors in the area are providing St. Joseph Police with surveillance videos.

