Police looking for suspects in fatal stabbing

Police are looking for multiple suspects in a fatal stabbing that happened in midtown St. Joseph.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 7:54 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 8:13 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are looking for multiple suspects in a fatal stabbing that happened in midtown St. Joseph.

The stabbing occurred at 831 South 23rd Street around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities identified the victim of the stabbing as a white-male in his 20s.

Police say a vehicle left the area around the time of the incident, but it is unknown whether the vehicle is connected to the stabbing.

Neighbors in the area are providing St. Joseph Police with surveillance videos.

The building heat for the end of the week and into the weekend will be the main story moving forward. Expecting a dry and hot stretch of weather that will last into next week. Beginning Friday, temperatures should reach into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with mostly sunny skies.
