Police officers start dance challenge

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The campus officers at Northwest Missouri State start social media dance challenge.

The officers at Northwest are known for sharing humor on their social media accounts. This time they are starting a dance challenge.

"Several students reached out to us via social media," said campus Police Chief Clarance Green Jr. "We thought it would be a good idea to kind of challenge those folks to maybe get up and move and smile."

So the officers started a dance challenge. So far they have received a great response from it on social media, and students are already working on challenging them back.

The campus police wanted to start this challenge in hopes of bringing some joy and light-hearted fun to their community.

Not only students but faculty and others that come across the video are welcome to challenge the officers back. They ask that you tag them on social media when posting the video. The officers also ask that their followers keep a lookout for future challenges!