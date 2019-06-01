Man in custody following police chase on U.S. 36

(CAMERON, Mo.) Several agencies responded after police say a male suspect led officers on a high-speed chase along Highway 36 westbound Saturday afternoon.

The chase started in Cameron around 3 p.m. and ended in Wathena, Kansas. Cameron Police Chief Rich Bashor said officers initially responded to the Walmart in Cameron for a report of a burglary in progress.

The suspect ran out of the Walmart and got into a vehicle. We're told he hit two parked cars and a Cameron police officer. Bashor said officers began firing shots at the suspect once he was in the vehicle and wouldn't respond to officers' commands to stop.

The police officer that was hit by the vehicle has not been identified, but was taken to the hospital and later released with minor injuries.

The suspect got onto U.S. 36 west towards St. Joseph. Several agencies responded to the chase including the Missouri State Highway Patrol and DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Bashor said the man was eventually taken into custody in Wathena. He will be held in Kansas until being transported back to Cameron.

Police say this incident is not related to the shooting on I-35 Friday.