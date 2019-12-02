(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was taken to the hospital Monday night after police said he was hit by a vehicle.
It happened on Alabama Street and Lake Avenue around 5:45 p.m. St. Joseph Police said the man was in his late 60's and was wearing dark clothing in a dimly-lit area. His name has not been released.
Officers said the man was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The driver has not been issued any citations at this time, police said. Stay with KQ2 for any further updates.
Related Content
- Police: pedestrian injured after being hit by car Monday evening
- Police release video showing car involved in hit-and-run that injured officer
- Elwood Police searching for two men after hitting police car
- DWI Suspect Arrested After Police Say He Hit a Pedestrian, 2 Vehicles
- Police Looking for Driver Who Hit Parked Car
- Monday Afternoon and Evening Severe Threat
- One person seriously injured after being hit by car on Belt Highway
- Pedestrian struck along Hwy 36
- Pedestrian killed on 36 Highway
- Police investigate car to car shots fired
Scroll for more content...