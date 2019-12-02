Police: pedestrian injured after being hit by car Monday evening

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was taken to the hospital Monday night after police said he was hit by a vehicle.

It happened on Alabama Street and Lake Avenue around 5:45 p.m. St. Joseph Police said the man was in his late 60's and was wearing dark clothing in a dimly-lit area. His name has not been released.

Officers said the man was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver has not been issued any citations at this time, police said. Stay with KQ2 for any further updates.