Police pursuit ends after car crashes into swimming pool

A vehicle ended up in the Effingham city swimming pool following a pursuit that began in Jefferson County.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 5:44 PM

(EFFINGHAM, Kan.) A vehicle ended up in the Effingham city swimming pool following a pursuit that began in Jefferson County.

According to the Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie, the incident happened early Sunday morning. The pursuit involved 19-year-old Jaylon L. Ray from Florrisant, Missouri.

According to MSC News, the pursuit came to an end when the 2014 Hyundai Ray was driving crashed into the swimming pool. 

After the crash, Ray fled the scene on foot and was located several hours later in Effingham.

Ray was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Additional charges are possible from Jefferson County.

No one was injured in the pursuit or crash.

For the full MSC story, click here.

