Police pursuit ends with arrest

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One man was taken into custody following a police pursuit shortly before 11:00 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, officers spotted a stolen truck near the 2100 block of South Riverside Road. The driver led police on a short pursuit that ended with the suspect hitting a road sign in the area of Southeast 105th Road and Southeast Barton Road. The suspect fled the vehicle on foot.

After a search of the surrounding area, the supsect was found and taken into custody.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Clinton County, Missouri.