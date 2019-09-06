Clear

Police pursuit ends with arrest

One man taken custody following a police pursuit late Thursday night.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 7:41 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One man was taken into custody following a police pursuit shortly before 11:00 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, officers spotted a stolen truck near the 2100 block of South Riverside Road. The driver led police on a short pursuit that ended with the suspect hitting a road sign in the area of Southeast 105th Road and Southeast Barton Road. The suspect fled the vehicle on foot.

After a search of the surrounding area, the supsect was found and taken into custody.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Clinton County, Missouri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Friday into Saturday is looking to stay dry and mostly sunny. It won't be until late Saturday night into Sunday we'll see next chance for rain as our next storm system pushes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events