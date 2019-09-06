(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One man was taken into custody following a police pursuit shortly before 11:00 p.m. Thursday night.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, officers spotted a stolen truck near the 2100 block of South Riverside Road. The driver led police on a short pursuit that ended with the suspect hitting a road sign in the area of Southeast 105th Road and Southeast Barton Road. The suspect fled the vehicle on foot.
After a search of the surrounding area, the supsect was found and taken into custody.
The vehicle was reported stolen out of Clinton County, Missouri.
Related Content
- Police pursuit ends with arrest
- Motorcycle Pursuit Ends with Arrest
- Police Pursuit Ends in Fatality Crash
- Suspect rams police car, ending pursuit
- Police pursuit ends after car crashes into swimming pool
- Man arrested following foot pursuit with officers
- High Speed Pursuit Through Clinton County Ends in Kansas City
- Man charged in connection to Tuesday's foot pursuit with police
- Five people in custody after police pursuit near Cameron
- Suspect Charged After High Speed Pursuit
Scroll for more content...