Police release name of victim critically injured in Tuesday night shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have released the name of the victim critically injured in a shooting in the midtown area last night.

St. Joseph Police spokesperson Jeff Wilson said 25-year-old Minda M. Miller was shot at a home near the intersection of 11th and Seneca Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Miller was transported to Mosaic Life Care with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

SJPD is still investigating this case and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tips hotline at 816-238-TIPS (8477).