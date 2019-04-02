Police release video showing car involved in hit-and-run that injured officer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department released video Monday showing the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured a police officer.

The video shows the incident taking place at the intersection of S. 22nd St. and Messanie St. on Saturday where an officer's vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle that took off.

The dark-colored vehicle shown in the video is being sought after by police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer McGinnis at 816-271-4882 or by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-238-TIPS.