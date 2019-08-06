Police respond to crash, shooting in south St. Joseph

Clear
Police confirm that a crash and shooting occurred in south St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 3:57 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police confirm that a crash and shooting occurred in south St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Jeff Wilson said police were involved.

The incident occurred near I-229 and East Lake Blvd.

Wilson said Chief will be giving a statement.

We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for your Tuesday with near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. More clouds move in tonight across the area and our rain and thunderstorm chances start to increase.
