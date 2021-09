(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police were called to a single vehicle accident at Krug Park early this morning.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 3:30 am where a car rolled over onto an embankment.

Three occupants were able to crawl out of the vehicle on their own.

One occupant was treated on the scene for minor injuries, the others refusing medical attention.

Police say speeding was a factor in the accident.