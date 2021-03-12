Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police respond to multiple car crashes in same area Friday

While police were tending to one accident in the 1600 block of Faraon St., another one unfolded at a nearby intersection.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 11:25 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police were busy with two separate crashes in the same area Friday afternoon.

Police and emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Faraon St. after a car hit two parked vehicles.

While police and EMS were on scene of the first crash, another vehicle traveling westbound ended up crashing into the front porch of a home while attempting a left at the N 16th St. intersection.

Police on the scene of the first crash described what they saw when the second one occurred.

"First thought in my mind was I need o go make sure [the driver involved in the second crash] is okay," Nolan Peters, SJPD said. "I got down there as quick as I could and as soon as I got down there, an ambulance was already showing up for our first incident that we were already on scene for. They were able to get [that driver] medical attention pretty quickly."

The driver of the first crash received minor injures and was treated on scene, the second was a pregnant woman who was not hurt, but taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

Police said rainy conditions may have contributed to the crashes. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Light to moderate rain showers are set to continue throughout the rest of the evening. The rain will slowly start to taper off later tonight. Rain chances will return Saturday afternoon and last through the rest of the weekend. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times both Saturday night and through the day Sunday. We could see a few lingering showers on Monday but conditions should start to dry out on Tuesday. Most areas will see around 2-3 inches of rain total from today through Monday. A few more scattered showers could return on Wednesday evening with temperatures staying on the cool side.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories