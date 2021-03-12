Police respond to multiple car crashes in same area Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police were busy with two separate crashes in the same area Friday afternoon.

Police and emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Faraon St. after a car hit two parked vehicles.

While police and EMS were on scene of the first crash, another vehicle traveling westbound ended up crashing into the front porch of a home while attempting a left at the N 16th St. intersection.

Police on the scene of the first crash described what they saw when the second one occurred.

"First thought in my mind was I need o go make sure [the driver involved in the second crash] is okay," Nolan Peters, SJPD said. "I got down there as quick as I could and as soon as I got down there, an ambulance was already showing up for our first incident that we were already on scene for. They were able to get [that driver] medical attention pretty quickly."

The driver of the first crash received minor injures and was treated on scene, the second was a pregnant woman who was not hurt, but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police said rainy conditions may have contributed to the crashes.