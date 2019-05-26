Police responding to 14th and Messanie Streets

Clear
The St. Joseph Police Department has multiple officers on scene at the area of 14th and Messanie Streets.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 4:06 PM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 4:13 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has multiple officers on scene at the area of 14th and Messanie Streets.

The area is currently blocked off by officers, so avoid if possible.

KQ2 has a reporter on scene. Stay with us as more details become available.

After last night's storms, the forecast for Sunday appears to be mostly dry. Will keep an isolated chance for a thunderstorm in the forecast through the afternoon. We may see a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another round of storms is expected to move in late tonight towards early Monday morning.
