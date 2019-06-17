Clear

Police resume fatal stabbing investigation after prosecutors send back case

The case involving a fatal stabbing from Wednesday, June 12, has been sent back to the St. Joseph Police Department for further Investigation.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 12:40 PM
Colton Cichoracki

According to Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday, the case was submitted to the Prosecutor's office but has since been sent back to the police department for further follow-up.

The case involves the fatal stabbing of 39-year-old, Khayree Darton. Darton was stabbed in a disturbance near the intersection of S. 26th St. and Mitchell Ave.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Man dies, another in custody following stabbing in St. Joseph

After the incident took place, police said that a 39-year-old suspect was taken into custody. They have not released the suspect's name.

We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 60s this Monday morning. Monday is looking to be another dry & quiet day for us with partly sunny skies skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop to our south near Kansas City and the I-70 corridor so we can't rule out a slim chance for a stray shower for us. Highs are going to be a few degrees below average in the lower 80s.
