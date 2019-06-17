Police resume fatal stabbing investigation after prosecutors send back case

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The case involving a fatal stabbing from Wednesday, June 12, has been sent back to the St. Joseph Police Department for further Investigation.

According to Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday, the case was submitted to the Prosecutor's office but has since been sent back to the police department for further follow-up.

The case involves the fatal stabbing of 39-year-old, Khayree Darton. Darton was stabbed in a disturbance near the intersection of S. 26th St. and Mitchell Ave.

After the incident took place, police said that a 39-year-old suspect was taken into custody. They have not released the suspect's name.