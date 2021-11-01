Police say no signs of foul play in Saturday night shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital Saturday evening due to a gunshot wound.

St. Joseph police say they were called to the 1200 block of South 23rd Street around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the lower part of the body.

He was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, police released new details from their investigation.

They said there are no signs of foul play and they are not looking for a suspects.