Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police say no signs of foul play in Saturday night shooting

On Sunday, police released new details from their investigation.They said there are no signs of foul play and they are not looking for a suspects.

Posted: Nov 1, 2021 11:07 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital Saturday evening due to a gunshot wound.

St. Joseph police say they were called to the 1200 block of South 23rd Street around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the lower part of the body.

He was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, police released new details from their investigation.

They said there are no signs of foul play and they are not looking for a suspects.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Atchison
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Scattered light rain showers are likely through the morning and afternoon hours today. A few flurries will be possible in extreme northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas today. Rain will start to taper off later this afternoon as clouds continue. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 40s today. Sunshine will return on Tuesday helping temperatures back into the upper 40s. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for the rest of the work into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm with high back in the 50s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories