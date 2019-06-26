Clear

Police search for driver in Belt Highway hit-and-run

The surveillance image shows the truck rear-ending a white SUV in front of the Hy-Vee Gas Station on the Belt Highway on Sunday.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are asking for help finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident on the Belt Highway.

Police posted a surveillance image of a red four-door Dodge Ram pick-up officers are searching for. The truck appears to have chrome step bars and a tool box in the bed.

Police said the accident injured some of the occupants of the SUV.

Anyone with information about the truck or the driver should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS or email Officer Patrick Zeamer at pdzeamer@stjoemo.org.


